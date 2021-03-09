Good Samaritans feed community during a Haleiwa evacuation

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — It will likely be a long night for many in Haleiwa who are unable to return to their homes.

Some are waiting it out at nearby Waialua High and Intermediate.

“My wife said let’s do something,” said Milton Nahinu. “Let’s feed the people at the school. There’s about 40 cars or so. We’re sure we couldn’t get in Haleiwa to get anything. So I’m sure people couldn’t get back in to get home. It’s already dinner time. So lets just whip something up. We went to our kitchen, and found spaghetti meatballs to feed whoever we can here. So we just wanted to be a blessing to people, give back to the community.”