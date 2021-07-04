Good Samaritan, Ocean Safety rescue 4 from China Walls

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
china walls 2_86200

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four swimmers were rescued from waters off China Walls on Fourth of July after rough conditions made it hard for them to get back on to land.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the swimmers in distress. Upon arrival, they found that a Good Samaritan on a jet ski had already managed to pick up all four people and brought them back to the rocky coastline.

Lifeguards entered the waters to pull the swimmers up on to dry land. One of the swimmers, a 34-year-old man, was evaluated but refused further medical treatment.

According to EMS, two of the four swimmers were visitors while the other two were with the military.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories