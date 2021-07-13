Good Samaritan dies after trying to save local fisherman swept out to sea

An Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter approaches the flight deck of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756) off Hawaii, March 12, 2020. (U.S. Coast guard photo/Petty Officer 3rd Class Mathew West)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An investigation is underway into what Big Island police suspect to be a drowning incident that left two men dead near the Road to the Sea.

It happened on Friday, July 9 at around 10:56 p.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department and US Coast Guard were called after a 42-year-old reportedly fell into the ocean while fishing along the remote shoreline.

Bystanders and family members entered the water in an attempt to rescue the man. One of the Good Samaritans was a 39 year-old man who also found himself in distress while being swept out further into the ocean by a strong current.

The three other people who attempted to rescue the 42 year old made it back to shore.

At around 3:24 a.m., Coast Guard personnel found both men in the water unresponsive. They were first flown to the Miloli‘i Boat Ramp, before being taken to Kona Community Hospital where they were pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m.

The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Officer Rodney Kekaualua Jr. in the Kaʻū patrol division at (808) 939-2520.