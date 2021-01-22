Golfweek lists Hawaii courses in ‘Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Golfweek Magazine has released its “Best 2021: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the U.S.” list.
Is it worth spending half a day on the course? If the answer was yes, that helped the course qualify for the list. Other considerations were the quality and condition of the course, and the variation of the pars.
These are the Hawaii resort golf courses that made the list.
- The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui (17)
- The Manele Course at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai (19)
- The Mauna Kea Golf Course at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the Kohala Coast, Hawaii (53)
- Hualalai Golf Course at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (Tied for 92)
- Mauna Lani’s North golf course at the Mauna Lani Resort in the Kohola Coast, Hawaii (Tied for 109)
- Arnold Palmer Course at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii (Tied for 129)
- Mauna Lani’s Sputh golf course at the Mauna Lani Resort in the Kohola Coast, Hawaii (Tied for 189)
- Ko Olina Golf Club at the Ko Olina Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii (Tied for 193)