HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pageant royalty staged a reunion Monday, June 20 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Miss Hawaii pageant and the return of a tradition.

It happened at the Outrigger Canoe Club.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

20 women toasted to the legacy that connects them all. Each has worn the crown of Miss Hawaii.

Monday’s luncheon was arranged to welcome Lauren Teruya into the sisterhood, and to continue a 34 year tradition.

1988 Miss Hawaii Desiree Cruz was the first to receive the gold pendant, which bears her image.

For nearly three decades the bling was even to each queen.

When the manufacturer relocated and the mold was lost five years ago, the tradition ended.

“I felt sad it had denied because the women who were winners cherished that,” said Desiree Cruz, Miss Hawaii 1988.

“So me and Erika decided we needed to recreate the pendant,” said Melissa Short, Miss Hawaii 1996. “So I found a jeweler in Los Angeles. He took my pendant and created the most incredible likeness of Desiree Cruz.”

“When we wear this, it symbolic of those that have been before us and opportunities ahead for so many,” said Miss Hawaii 1997 Erika Kauffman. “So it matters in this year when we’ve lost so much. So we want to protect, preserve and this is an easy way to say thank you to Hawaii.”

The two sent out a plea to past winners.

As a group they are funding the re-creation of the pendant for some of the past winners, and recipient Lauren Teruya.

“it’s an incredible honor to wear this pendant,” said Miss Hawaii 2022 Lauren Teruya. “It symbolizes the sistehood so to have one of my own is such an honor.”

The gathering also recognized the 75th anniversary of the pageant and the bond created by their Miss Hawaii journeys.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

“To be a part of this sisterhood is absolutely breathtaking,” said Carolyn Sapp Daniels, Miss Hawaii, who was also Miss America 1992.