Gold Hawaiian heirloom wedding band found after being lost in the ocean

KO OLINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Have you ever lost something valuable in the ocean? If you have, then you know that gut-wrenching feeling.

Oahu-born Cherie Monoa knows the feeling well, because her husband may have lost his wedding band in the waters off Ko Olina!

Monoa said she and her husband were visiting family and swimming at Ulua Lagoon when she noticed her husband was no longer wearing his wedding band .

“My husband for some odd reason wore his ring to the beach, so I guess it was just the excitement of being home and in the water,” said Monoa.

She said they instantly started looking for the ring and asked others if they could help.

“We started kicking the sand hopefully it would get on our toe or something,” said Monoa “We had dived under and asked other people to borrow their googles but found nothing.”

Monoa said she quickly reached out to organizations that help people find lost jewelry that falls in the ocean after they fell short of finding the ring.

That is when she came across TheRingFinders, an organization who helps people find their lost rings.

Monoa said she reached out and was put in contact with Joe Au-Franz. Au-Franz said he would help look for the ring but needed to know exactly where the couple was swimming when they first noticed it was gone

“So, when we told him no closer to that side and then he finally found it and ugh we were so relieved I was so relieved because I was so pissed,” said Monoa.

Monoa said she was relieved because her husband’s ring was a family heirloom.

She now laughs about this situation because she said it was a good reminder to not wear any jewelry while taking a dip in the ocean.