Go-Kart is new attraction at Aloha Stadium Swap Meet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Stadium is excited to announce “BTR Karting” has launched a new section located near the main Salt Lake Boulevard entrance as part of the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace.

Open weekends from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., BTR Karting’s new Gokart track offers single rider and Super Car (adult and child/two child) rider options.

Rides cost $30 per person and include 25 laps around a controlled track under the supervision of a trained staff member.

Additional Razor ride-ons and other rides-ons will be available onsite for purchase.

With COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing in place, the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet & Marketplace continues to offer over 400 local businesses, vendors and an expanded food court that features some of Hawaii’s favorite restaurants and food trucks offering a mix of local grinds and specialty foods.

The swap meet continues to offer a family fun venue, whether it is to spend the entire day or to grab a quick bite. 

