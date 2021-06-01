‘Go for Broke’ stamps go on sale Thursday to honor Japanese American soldiers in WWII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A U.S. postage stamp that honors Japanese American soldiers who fought in World War II will go on sale on Thursday, June 3.

The Forever stamp features Shiroku “Whitey” Yamamoto, of the Big Island.

Yamamoto was part of the famed 100th Infantry Battalion, 332nd Regimental Combat Team.

Their moto “Go for Broke” is also printed on the Forever stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service and Hawaii Gov. David Ige will hold a commemorative stamp unveiling event on Friday, June 4.

