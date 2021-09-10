Glow Putt Mini Golf will continue to operate after owners retire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the past 17 years, glow putt in Windward mall has been the go-to place for kids, families and kupuna from across the island.

And everyone who’s been there has met owners Gerry and Christel Houser, who have been running the businesses themselves this whole time.

The Housers initially opened Glow Putt at Ala Moana Center and ran it there for two-and-a-half years before moving to Windward mall.

The couple say, they loved how family-oriented the mall was. And over the years, they’ve seen countless families and watched children grow up, who are now bringing in their own kids.

The Housers say, while they are looking forward to some well-deserved time off, they’ll miss all of the customers.

“My wife and I when we retire, we have a home in phoenix,” Gerry Houser said “I used to teach golf in Phoenix and we’re going to move back there. And probably both play a lot of golf and travel when the COVID thing gets over with.”

He concluded, “We’ve been so blessed to be in Windward mall, seeing the kids grow up from keikis to two or three generations of families coming in to the glow putt.”

Although the Housers are retiring, the Glow Putt will remain open. They say, they’ve selected Mike and Lisa Driggs, a local Kailua couple, to continue running the business.