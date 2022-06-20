HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Glenwood Transfer Station was damaged due to a fallen tree on Sunday, June 19.

The station will be closed to the public until further notice.

Residents who normally take their household-generated waste to the Glenwood Transfer Station on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday can use the Volcano Transfer Station instead. It is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Other facilities can also be used for disposal needs.