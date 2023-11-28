HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being closed for four years Glenwood Park on Big Island has officially reopened.

The park, located on highway 11 in mountain view, was closed in 2019, after a $3,000 gallon water tank that supplied the park restroom was stolen.

County officials said, it took them a while to restore water service to the park.

“The theft of the water tank was unfortunate, and it took us awhile to restore water service to the park and reopen given our other funding obligations,” said County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we strive to keep our parks open, safe, and free of vandalism and theft.”

Park hours will resume from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.