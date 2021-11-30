Giving Tuesday: Student helps raise more than 1,000 pounds of food for Hawaii Foodbank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Giving Tuesday is all about supporting the community.

One Oahu student — who happens to be an intern at the Hawaii Foodbank — took things to a whole new level.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Sean Furuta, a senior at Assets School, helped raise 1,142 pounds of food during a monthlong drive for the Foodbank. Two wooden pallets were needed to get the food in the Foodbank’s warehouse and the donation could not have come at a better time.

“I think we did a great job with the two pallets that we created, I think it was excellent that our school has done this for the community.” Sean Furuta, senior at assets school

“That’s incredible and we’ll be able to get that out at a really important time, during the holidays, to families in need,” said Amy Martin, Hawaii Foodbank president and CEO. “So, we’re so grateful to Assets School for this incredible work.”

FILE – A forklift operator prepares to transport pallets of donated food from Assets School at the Hawaii Foodbank, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2021.

FILE – Sean Furuta helps load a pallet with food donations from Assets School at the Hawaii Foodbank, Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2021.

FILE – The Hawaii Foodbank is shown on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Furuta’s father, Justin, said his son did not need inspiration from him — or anyone else.

“At his age, he’s been pretty much been doing it himself already, so it’s all him. I cannot take no credit.” Justin Furuta, Sean’s father

Ryan Mesa, head of Assets, said the work Furuta did is an important part of Assets’ vision as a school.

“Yeah, Sean’s amazing. We have this mentorship program at the high school where students get paired up with community organizations and leaders and go out in the community once a week and Sean is working this year at the Foodbank every Wednesday,” Mesa said. “To be able to be here with him and his father is just a really cool moment for all of us.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Hawaii Foodbank has volunteer opportunities for those as young as 8 with parental permission.

Click here to learn more about how to get involved.