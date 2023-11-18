HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vending machine meant to provide an instant act of service is now open at Pearlridge.

The special vending machines are called “giving machines.”

It’s all part of the “Light the World With Love” campaign with the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.

The public is welcomed to swipe their cards and donate baby supplies, food and clothing all through the giving machine.

They’re located at two places, the Wai Makai and Mauka Center Courts at Pearlridge.

Since 2017 the giving machines have raised $22,000,000 for local and global charities.

“We thought it was a wonderful way to give back a little bit and these machines where people can donate food, shelter or clothing have really been a great success,” said Gov. Josh Green. “Tens of thousands of dollars every year and they go to local charities and one international the red cross plus those taking care of our kau hale.”

“It’s so convenient it because everyone is at the mall doing shopping, everyone is buying gifts and purchasing those items so why not give gifts that mean so much to our community,” said Bee-Jay Kodama, Catholic Charities Hawaii Vice President of philanthropy.

Another giving machine opened at Windward Mall Saturday.

A third giving machine will open on Monday at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

You can check them out through New Year’s Day.