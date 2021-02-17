Give local athletes a hand by sending them a virtual high five

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A quick tap of your fingers is all you need to support local athletes in Special Olympics Hawaii’s first-ever Virtual High Five Campaign.

The campaign aims to help athletes with intellectual disabilities who have all been impacted by the unprecedented shutdown of in-person sports.

“Our athletes love receiving high fives during practices and competitions, which is why we wanted to create a safe and innovative way to engage the entire community and give everyone a chance to keep the high fives going,” said Special Olympics Hawaii’s Director of Development Tracey Bender. “Every high five will have a lasting impact on our athletes who are now training for the upcoming virtual spring season. It will inspire them to keep up their hard work and dedication and remind them that the community is still there and supporting them, even though it’s not in person.”



Special Olympics Hawaii says donating by text or online allows a safe, easy and convenient way for the community to support local athletes.

To make a donation, simply:

Text SOHI5 to 44321

Immediately after texting SOHI5 to 44321, you will receive a secure online link that will direct you to Special Olympics Hawaii’s Virtual High Five Campaign donation page.

Tap the online link to donate and select your donation amount and payment method.

You can also make a donation directly online by clicking here.

The funds raised through the Virtual High Five Campaign will help Special Olympics Hawaii continue to provide virtual and online programs and ensure over 3,400 athletes can safely “return to play” with the proper personal protective equipment and supplies.