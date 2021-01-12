Girl Scouts of Hawaii enters 2021 cookie season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Girl Scouts of Hawaii is kicking off its cookie season with virtual cookie booths and a partnership with Grubhub so customers can have treats delivered right to their doorstep.

Customers on Oahu, Maui and Kauai will be able to place orders for pickup or delivery through the Grubhub website or app starting on Friday, Feb. 19, with proceeds going to the Girl Scouts of Hawaii.

All Grubhub fees will be waived for anyone ordering Girl Scout Cookies.

Customers can also go through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder starting on Monday, Feb. 1, to find and purchase the cookies from a local troop. The Girl Scouts will then deliver the order directly to the customer or to a Hawaii organization chosen by the customer.

“It funds all of their community service projects in the community,” said Shari Chang, CEO of Girl Scouts of Hawaii. “That’s really important because community service is such an integral part of the Girl Scout experience. For the first time they can go beyond their friends and family. They can actually share their website with other people outside their friends and family. That’s an important way of allowing them contactless cookie sales and deliveries as well.”

The Girl Scouts of Hawaii pivoted to virtual cookie booths and a partnership with City Mill in April, 2020, to keep themselves and their customers safe.

