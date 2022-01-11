Girl Scout Cookies are back in season and there’s a new cookie to try

Adventurefuls cookies made their debut on Tuesday, Jan. 11. This is an AP photo.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the nation’s most addicting fundraiser snacks is back, with Girl Scouts online and at every store corner trying to entice your palate with their new cookie flavor.

On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of Hawai’i kicked off its cookie season with Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie dressed with caramel flavored creme and a hint of salt. It is said the new cookie has an “adventure” at every bite.

We’re so grateful to receive such tremendous support from the community each year,” said Girl Scouts of Hawai‘i CEO Shari Chang. “These funds help local Girl Scouts to conduct service projects, learn new skills and truly make a difference across our islands and the world.”

According to Girl Scouts of Hawai’i, the cookie program teaches Girl Scouts how to be an entrepreneur by learning important online and offline business skills that will set them up for success in life.

So when ordering online, make sure you budget enough to try their new cookie. As the COVID numbers surge, Girl Scouts of Hawai’i has partnered up with DoorDash to give their buyers another safe option to buy all of their favorite cookies while supporting their troop.

How To Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Season: