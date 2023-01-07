HONOLULU (KHON2) — Girl Scouts known as the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma were the first to sell Girl Scout cookies in 1917. Girl Scouts had been organized only five years earlier by Juliette Gordon Low. This first selling experience was dependent upon the young girls baking the cookies themselves, under the supervision of their mothers, to sell to their community.

Through the decades, Girl Scout cookies have evolved from home baked goods to mass produced cookies in boxes in 1936 so that the cookies could be sold nationwide.

Fast forward to 2023. With the advancement of women’s rights and the slow degradation of the belief that girls are only needed to perpetuate a domestic life, Hawai’i’s Girl Scouts got to participate in the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi 2023 Cookie University.

“Girls from a very young age learn what it means to earn money, what it means to spend, what it means to give back to the community. And, it just makes them a little more well-rounded when it comes to finances,” said Shari Chang, Girls Scouts of Hawai’i CEO.

The event took place today, Jan. 7 at the North Beretania Street American Savings Bank Campus.

Girls who attended were able to meet with financial, sales, customer service and media professionals. These professionals taught the girls valuable skills needed to own and operate a small business that is couched within the largest girl-led business in the world.

“One time we did an interview, like, practicing being a reporter, doing the camera. Doing all that stuff was really fun. Like, how to interview for, like, when you do your cookie season video to show people what you are selling, when, where,” said Evelyn Wojnai, a local Girl Scout.

Girl Scouts of Hawai’i said that pre-orders are now open for their cookies now through mid-February. This is an ideal opportunity for our community to support the largest girl-led business in the world.

Pre-ordered cookies will be delivered beginning Feb. 17. If you are not keen to pre-order, then you can get your cookies directly beginning Feb. 27. But, keep in mind that cookie sales are only available while supplies last.

“Girl Scouts Hawai‘i is incredibly excited and busy preparing the scouts for another amazing Cookie Season,” said CEO Shari Chang. “This past weekend, we held our annual Cookie University where the girls learned about finance, sales, safety, best business practices and more to help them throughout the selling period. They’re ready to go and we’re looking forward to seeing all they accomplish this season!”

Fortunately for us, Girl Scouts has given step-by-step information on how to order your favorite cookies online.

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

Visit our website to locate the nearest Troop who’s selling cookies on Digital Cookie – order directly from your local Troop and they can deliver the cookies in mid-February when cookies are on-island.

Beginning Feb. 27, cookie lovers will be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes, by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies, and donate cookies to local community causes.

Girl Scouts is launching a new flavor this year that they call Raspberry Rally. So, pull out your laptop and order your favorite cookies before they’re all gone for the season.