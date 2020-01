HONOLULU (KHON2) – You will no longer have to drive to the North Shore to get your fix of Giovanni’s Shrimp!

The General Manager of the company confirmed that Giovanni’s Shrimp is expected to open at H Mart in Kakaako in Febuary.

Giovanni’s Shrimp has been looking at an additional location in town for a couple of years and were approached by H Mart.

The company already owns two popular shrimp trucks in Kahuku and Haleiwa.