HONOLULU (KHON) — The Garlic and Ginger Festival took place today on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Winward Mall.

Visitors got to try spring rolls, chicken, bread and many more dishes that celebrated these very popular plants used in cooking.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Stacey Schiller from Nosh said, “Today we’re not offering ginger but we do have a roasted garlic filling.”

A visitor from California also added, “We did our rounds. We kinda looked at everything and decided where we wanted to end up and we’re very happy. It’s delicious food here.”

Guests got to taste a plethora of different ways that ginger and garlic are used.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The Windward Mall has a farmers market every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.