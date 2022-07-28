HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Gilbert Kahele Recreation area will be closed for vector control operations, according to the Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The recreational area will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 from 4:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The Hawaii County reminds the public that restrooms and amenities at the park will also be unavailable during this time.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

For more information, you can call the Park Maintenance Vector Supervisor at 808-961-8719.