Gift shop at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl redesigned, reopened

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The gift shop at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl was redesigned, and now it is open for business.

The shop is called Nā Makana, which means many gifts.

A blessing for the shop was held on Monday.

Many of the items in the shop are from local businesses.

Proceeds from the gift shop go to support Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV’s mission of providing health care services for Native Hawaiians and all of the people in Hawaii.

The gift shop is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

It is located in the front lobby of the hospital.

For more information call 808-691-4239 or via email at giftshop@queens.org.