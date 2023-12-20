HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board games, card games, role-playing games, Honolulu has no shortage of folks who love a good game to play.

For many, The Armchair Adventurer located in Dole Cannery offer many a haven for exploring new games and for meeting others who love to play.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Armchair offers a free game night every Thursday where you can bring in your favorite game or you can hop into someone else’s game.

KHON2.com was able to catch up with Philip Camb for Armchair who was able to give us some insights into what games folks in Honolulu are wanting to play.

Camb pointed out that Armchair has all the games you need for Christmas. With an expansive selection of games for all ages, you can teach your keiki how to play your favorite games or venture into new games with friends and family.

Monikers

“Monikers” is a party game that combines elements of charades, taboos and memory challenges. The game is typically played in teams and consists of several rounds. Each round has different rules for how players can prompt their teammates to guess the names on the cards. Here’s a quick breakdown of how “Monikers” is typically played:

Components

Cards in “Monikers” set has a name of a different person, character, or sometimes a concept, along with a brief description. The names can range from historical figures to fictional characters, celebrities, or even internet memes. Scorepads are used to keep track of points, though not always necessary as the game can be played casually. A Timer is used to limit the time each team has per turn.

Gameplay

Setup: Players split into two or more teams. A set number of cards is selected from the deck, and each player gets a chance to look through them before the game begins. Round 1 – Describe: In this round, players can use any words, sounds, or gestures (except the name itself) to describe the card to their teammates. The aim is to get through as many cards as possible within the time limit. Round 2 – One Word: The same cards are used again. This time, players can only use one word to describe the card. No sounds or gestures are allowed. Round 3 – Charades: In the final round, players can only use gestures and actions to describe the card. No words or sounds are allowed.

The game typically cycles through these three rounds as teams try to guess as many cards as possible within a set time limit for each turn. The same deck of cards is used in all three rounds; so, as the game progresses, players start to remember the cards which adds a memory element to the game.

Scoring

Points are scored for each correctly guessed answer. The team with the most points after all rounds is completed wins the game.

Appeal

“Monikers” is known for its simplicity, humor and the way it encourages creativity in communication. It’s a popular game for parties and social gatherings because it’s easy to learn and can be played by a wide range of age groups. The game also has a significant replay value due to the large number of cards and the unpredictable nature of players’ descriptions and actions.

Point Salad

“Point Salad” is a popular, fast-paced card drafting and strategy game. Here’s a look at how the game is played:

Overview

Players : 2-6

: 2-6 Age Range : 8+

: 8+ Play Time : 15-30 minutes

: 15-30 minutes Genre: Card drafting, set collection

Game Components

Double-Sided Cards : Each card in “Point Salad” is double-sided. One side features one of six types of vegetables (like zucchini, lettuce, peppers, etc…), and the other side has a point-scoring condition or rule.

: Each card in “Point Salad” is double-sided. One side features one of six types of vegetables (like zucchini, lettuce, peppers, etc…), and the other side has a point-scoring condition or rule. Scorepads/Tokens: Generally, for score tracking purposes, though the main focus is on the cards.

Gameplay

Setup involves shuffling the cards and laying out in a grid format. One side of the grid shows vegetable cards, and the other side shows point cards. Taking turns: Players take turns with either picking vegetable cards from the grid to build their salad or selecting a point card that sets a specific scoring rule for them. Strategies: Players must balance between grabbing the best vegetables for their current point cards and acquiring new point cards that can maximize their score.

Objectives

The goal of “Point Salad” is to collect cards that work together to create the highest-scoring combination of vegetables and point conditions.

Players must adapt their strategies based on the available cards and what other players are collecting.

Scoring

At the end of the game, players score points based on how well their collection of vegetables meets the conditions of their point cards.

The player with the highest score wins.

Appeal

“Point Salad” is praised for its simplicity and quick playtime which makes it suitable for casual gamers or as a filler game in game nights.

Its straightforward mechanics are balanced with strategic depth, as players need to adapt constantly to the changing availability of cards.

The game’s name is a playful pun, referring both to the salad theme and the term “point salad,” which describes games with many different ways to score points.

“Point Salad” is known for being accessible to players of all skill levels and ages. This makes it a popular choice for family game nights and casual gaming sessions.

Blood on the Clocktower

“Blood on the Clocktower” is a social deduction board game that involves elements of deception, strategy and player interaction. It’s known for its complexity and depth compared to other games in the genre.

If you’re interested in learning how to play this immensely popular game, then Armchair has a game-night on the first Wednesday of every month dedicated to this game. Here’s a look at some of the game’s key aspects:

Overview

Players : 5-20

: 5-20 Age Range : Typically 14 and up

: Typically 14 and up Play Time : Varies, usually 1-2 hours

: Varies, usually 1-2 hours Genre: Social deduction, bluffing, murder mystery

Game Components

The Storyteller : One player takes on the role of the Storyteller and manages the game, sets the scene and controls various elements of the story and gameplay.

: One player takes on the role of the Storyteller and manages the game, sets the scene and controls various elements of the story and gameplay. Character Tokens and Sheets : Each player is assigned a character with specific abilities and objectives. Characters belong to one of three options: the “Good” team, the “Bad” team or independent players with their own goals.

: Each player is assigned a character with specific abilities and objectives. Characters belong to one of three options: the “Good” team, the “Bad” team or independent players with their own goals. The Grimoire : A special book used by the Storyteller to keep track of all the characters, abilities and events happening in the game.

: A special book used by the Storyteller to keep track of all the characters, abilities and events happening in the game. Tokens and Markers: Used to represent various game states, abilities and effects.

Gameplay

Setup: Players are secretly assigned roles. Each role has unique abilities, and the composition of roles can vary significantly from game to game. Day/Night Cycle: The game is played by alternating rough day and night cycles. During the night cycle, the Storyteller wakes up certain players to use their abilities. This often includes the Bad team (such as Demons or Minions) choosing a player to “kill”. Discussion and Accusation: During the day, all players discuss their findings, suspicions and theories. Players can accuse others of being on the Bad team which leads to a vote. If a majority votes against a player, then they are executed, and their role is revealed. Special Roles and Abilities: Each character has specific abilities that can affect the game, such as gathering information, protecting other players or causing chaos.

Objectives

The Good team aims to eliminate the Bad characters, particularly the Demon.

The Bad team’s goal is to deceive the Good players and eliminate enough of them so that the number of living Good players is equal to or less than the number of living Bad players.

Independent characters have their own unique win conditions.

Endgame

The game ends when either the Good team executes the Demon or the Bad team outnumbers the Good team.

The winning side is determined based on the objective of the specific scenario being played.

Appeal

“Blood on the Clocktower” is known for its immersive storytelling and the depth of its social deduction mechanics.

The game encourages intense discussion, debate and deception.

The Storyteller role adds a unique element, as they can adapt the game in real-time to keep it balanced and engaging.

The game’s design allows for dead players to remain engaged in the game, which is a unique feature compared to similar social deduction games.

“Blood on the Clocktower” has gained popularity in the board game community for its complex and engaging gameplay, particularly among fans of social deduction games. It’s often praised for the way it handles player elimination and for the depth and variety of its roles and scenarios.

Arkham Horror

“Arkham Horror” is a cooperative adventure board game based on H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu Mythos. It’s known for its complex gameplay, rich storytelling and atmospheric setting. The game blends elements of horror, mystery and strategy as players work together to prevent the awakening of an Ancient One – a powerful and malevolent entity intent on destroying the world.

Overview

Players : 1-8

: 1-8 Age Range : 12 and up

: 12 and up Play Time : 2-4 hours

: 2-4 hours Genre: Cooperative, Adventure, Strategy, Horror

Game Components

Board : Represents the town of Arkham with various locations, streets and otherworldly gates.

: Represents the town of Arkham with various locations, streets and otherworldly gates. Character Sheets : Players choose from a roster of investigators, each with unique abilities, skills and personal stories.

: Players choose from a roster of investigators, each with unique abilities, skills and personal stories. Cards and Tokens : A wide array of cards including spells, items, allies and monsters, along with tokens for health, sanity, money, clues and more.

: A wide array of cards including spells, items, allies and monsters, along with tokens for health, sanity, money, clues and more. Dice : Used for skill checks and combat resolutions.

: Used for skill checks and combat resolutions. Ancient One Sheet: Details the specific Ancient One being confronted in the game, along with its unique powers and the conditions for its awakening.

Gameplay

Setup: The game begins with the selection of an Ancient One and the setup of the board with various decks and tokens. Turn Structure: Players take turns moving around Arkham, gathering resources and preparing for encounters. Turns consist of phases like Movement, Encounter and Mythos. Encounters and Gates: Players face encounters at Arkham locations, and otherworldly gates may open, leading to alternate dimensions. Players must explore these and seal the gates. Combat and Challenges: Combat with monsters and overcoming various challenges require dice rolls based on the player’s attributes and equipment.

Objectives

Players aim to gather clues, strengthen their characters and work together to seal enough gates to prevent the Ancient One from awakening.

Alternatively, if the Ancient One awakens, players must confront and defeat it in a final battle.

Challenges

Players must manage their health and sanity, as encountering monsters and otherworldly horrors can lead to physical injury or mental trauma.

The game is a race against time, as the arrival of the Ancient One grows nearer with each turn.

Endgame

The game ends either when players successfully seal enough gates or when the Ancient One awakens and is subsequently defeated or triumphs over the players.

Replayability and Expansions

“Arkham Horror” offers high replayability due to its variable setups, diverse characters and different Ancient Ones.

Numerous expansions have been released, adding new characters, Ancient Ones, items and story elements.

The game is celebrated for its rich narrative depth, thematic immersion and cooperative gameplay. It requires strategic planning, resource management and adaptability to the evolving challenges. “Arkham Horror” is a favorite in the board gaming community for those who enjoy complex, story-driven games with a dark, atmospheric setting.

Roof

“Root” is a highly acclaimed asymmetric board game designed by Cole Wehrle and published by Leder Games. Known for its deep strategy and unique gameplay, “Root” presents a forest battleground where different woodland creature factions vie for control.

Overview

Players : 2-4 (expandable up to 6 with expansions)

: 2-4 (expandable up to 6 with expansions) Age Range : 10 and up

: 10 and up Play Time : 60-90 minutes

: 60-90 minutes Genre: Strategy, Asymmetric, Area Control

Game Components

Game Board : Illustrates the woodland map with clearings connected by paths.

: Illustrates the woodland map with clearings connected by paths. Faction Pieces : Each faction has distinct pieces, including warriors, buildings and tokens.

: Each faction has distinct pieces, including warriors, buildings and tokens. Cards : Used for various actions, crafting and abilities.

: Used for various actions, crafting and abilities. Dice: Used for resolving combat.

Factions

Each faction has its own play style, goals and mechanics:

Marquise de Cat: Focuses on industrial expansion and resource control. Eyrie Dynasties: Builds roosts and executes a planned series of actions. Woodland Alliance: Uses guerrilla tactics and gains support from other creatures in the woods. Vagabond: A lone wanderer who can interact with other factions in various ways, trading and completing quests.

Gameplay

Asymmetric Play : Each faction has unique abilities, strategies and victory conditions.

: Each faction has unique abilities, strategies and victory conditions. Turn Structure : Players take turns performing actions such as moving, battling and crafting. The game encourages strategic planning and adaptability.

: Players take turns performing actions such as moving, battling and crafting. The game encourages strategic planning and adaptability. Combat: Battles are resolved using a simple dice mechanic, emphasizing risk management.

Objectives

The goal is to score the most victory points, which can be earned in different ways depending on the faction (e.g., controlling areas, crafting, fulfilling objectives).

Players must balance between expanding their own power and limiting the growth of others.

Strategy

“Root” requires players to adapt their strategies based on their faction’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as the dynamics of other players’ actions.

Players must navigate alliances, betrayals and shifting power dynamics.

Theme and Artwork

The game features a charming woodland theme with anthropomorphic animal characters.

The artwork is visually appealing and adds significantly to the game’s immersive experience.

Expansions

Several expansions introduce new factions, maps and gameplay mechanics, enhancing replayability and strategic depth.

Reception

“Root” is highly praised for its innovative asymmetric gameplay, deep strategic possibilities and engaging theme. It has won several awards and is popular among board game enthusiasts who enjoy complex, competitive games. The game’s blend of strategy, negotiation and tactical combat, combined with its enchanting forest theme, makes it a standout title in the board gaming community.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Now that you have a definitive guide to the favorite games that folks in Honolulu are wanting to play, you can get some fun organized for your friends and family as we slide into the Christmas break.