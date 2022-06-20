HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the weekend Parents and Children Together were able to make Father’s Day special for more than 70 families thanks to a generous gift from the County of Maui.

On Friday, Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino gifted 72 Foodland gift cards, each worth $125 dollars, to the organization. He said this gift is to help families offset some of the rising cost of feeding their families.

Margot Sneed, the Maui Program Director for Parents and Children Together, said the money provided means families can now celebrate Father’s Day and strengthen their family bonds.

“Parents And Children Together on Maui serves men, women and children affected by domestic violence and child abuse and neglect through our Family Peace Center, Lanai Integrated Services System and Family Strengthening Services,” said Sneed. “Many of these families struggle to meet daily needs and do not have the financial resources to celebrate holidays or other special occasions. We help these families navigate their path to creating safe and nurturing spaces for each other and their children.”

She said Parents and Children Together provide guidance, education, referral and support as clients create their own goals and plans for healthy and brighter futures.

Father’s Day and other holidays can be tough for many families and having that added pressure of feeling the need to buy expensive gifts doesn’t help.

“As we know, the cost of groceries is exorbitant, going out for a family meal is not possible for most of our clients who struggle daily just to keep a roof over their head, for those who are not homeless, and food on the table for their family,” said Sneed. “It’s a sad reality that our cost of living in Hawaii has made it so these families do not have the ability to celebrate their loved ones’ special occasions.”

Sneed said she was completely surprised by receiving the gift cards from Mayor Victorino and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“It was so awesome to hear that they wanted to do something special for Father’s Day by providing gift cards to each father in our programs,” said Sneed. ” We received 72 gift cards to distribute to them.”

For over 50 years, Parents And Children Together has been developing essential relationships and support systems for Hawaii’s families. Sneed said each year, their organization helps over 18,000 parents, children, individuals and families develop a strong support system and safety net that is required for them to prosper.

“Our name says it all – central to everything we do is the parent and child relationship,” said Sneed. “We believe in the power of relationships. If the parent and child have a bond, the family unit is strong.”

Sneed said they do accept donations to help these families get back on their feet. For more information head to their website or call them at (808)847-3285.