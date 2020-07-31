Giant trampoline spotted on Haiku Stairs trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – City and County of Honolulu officials were made aware of a giant trampoline on the Stairway to Heaven, otherwise known as the Haiku Stairs, trail Thursday.

Multiple social media posts went viral showing hikers on a trampoline on top of the trail.

City officials say they will be contacting the people that posted the photos of the trampoline.

The city believes the trampoline was already removed.

