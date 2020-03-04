Getting your recalled vehicle fixed isn’t easy, says one Molokai car owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Getting a fix to your recalled vehicle isn’t always easy.

On Molokai, some Toyota owners found themselves in a bind after finding out there was an urgent recall on their vehicles, but no service centers on the island were able to fix the problem.

One owner, who was told she had to pay to ship her car to Oahu if she wanted it fixed, contacted our Action Line for help.

After Action Line got in touch with Toyota Hawaii, the company now says it will be sending a team to Molokai to fix the cars for free.