HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu residents who still need to get a driver’s license, pay attention! Make sure you’re on time for your road test. If you don’t show up, you can’t book another one for 60 days. You also won’t get your $8 deposit back.

The new rules went into effect Thursday, Sept. 1.

You’re considered a no-show even if you are five minutes late. Plan to be there 30 minutes in advance.

If you’re unable to make your appointment, make sure to reschedule by 6 a.m. that day. Road tests are conducted Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., except on state holidays.

The whole process can take up to one hour with the road test, safety and sanitation measures, document review, vehicle inspection and processing. Click here to make an appointment.

MAKE SURE YOU BRING THESE

Bring the following original documents. Any copies, self-printed and/or faxed documents won’t be allowed.

A current and valid Hawaii Instruction Permit



A current Vehicle Certificate of Registration (Temporary dealer registration is not acceptable)



Proof of a current Hawaii Motor Vehicle Insurance Card



A current Vehicle Inspection Certificate

Minors (under the age of 18) must ALSO provide:

A current and valid Instruction Permit that was held for at least 180 days



A Driver Education Student Completion Certificate



A Behind-the-Wheel Student Completion Certificate

Click here to see the rest of the requirements.

The City and County of Honolulu also has a guide of eight tips to acing the road test.