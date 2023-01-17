HONOLULU (KHON2) — Built in 1976, the Aloha Stadium has witnessed much of O’ahu’s large celebrations. Now, you can own a piece of history, too.

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s Aloha Stadium office and NIC Hawai’i announced that they have created an online auction for all things Aloha Stadium.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The stadium is evolving into the new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District. So, it is the perfect time for you to keep some of the most memorable stadium merchandise and keepsakes.

“As we approach the time to say goodbye to this historic venue and make way for a new facility, the Stadium Authority is providing fans with one last opportunity to preserve their memories. In addition to the online store’s event memorabilia, the Stadium Authority will also be putting together a family friendly fun day that everyone will remember for years to come as part of our closing ceremony,” said Ryan Andrews, Stadium Manager.

The online store allows the public to access the listings of merchandise. Credit card and e-check payments are being accepted.

The site uses the standard shopping cart feature that provides the flexibility to make multiple purchases.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Fans will be given access to areas usually off-limits to the public, including locker rooms, the field and other spaces filled with memorabilia from the past 47 years. More information on all activities will be forthcoming in the next few weeks,” added Andrews.