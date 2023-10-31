HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s never too late to grab a last-minute Halloween costume at Party City!

You can stop by your local store to shop for costumes, but you might want to hustle if you want to dress as one of the more trending characters this season.

According to Party City’s Vice President, Andrew Shum, customers are emptying shelves for some costumes more than others.

“A lot of kids’ costumes are selling out pretty fast,” said Shum. “So this year it’s going to be like Tanjiro and Nezuko from Demon Slayer. Some of the sizes for Scream [and] … horror costumes have sold out for kids.”

Don’t lose hope just yet! There’s plenty of time before the evening’s celebrations to grab the basics.

“We have staple accessories that we like to have year-round … Those would be things like pirates, professionals like policemen or firefighters or doctors and then like cowboys,” stated Shum.

Stores will be open until 8 p.m. so you don’t have to miss out on any late Halloween events.