HONOLULU (KHON2) — For many folks on Oahu, standing in a long line to get their hands on lee’s bakery pies is how Thanksgiving morning starts.

But sadly this year, families will have to look for a different option.

That’s because the popular bakery said it won’t be open the week of Thanksgiving due to a staffing shortage.

“We are very grateful for all the loyal customers we have over the years and that we have up to now,” said David Mora, Lee’s Bakery volunteer. “Hopefully next year we don’t know what’s gonna happen but we hope everything is gonna be better.”

You can still get pies up until Nov. 20.

They’re open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.