L&L will be giving out free SPAM musubi’s on Monday, August 8, 2022. (Courtesy: L&L Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know Monday, Aug. 8 is National SPAM Musubi Day? L&L Hawaii will be giving out free spam musubi’s on this day to celebrate.

To get free spam musubi:

Download the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue App On Monday, August 8 download the coupon for a free SPAM musubi Visit a select L&L location and enjoy your free musubi!

Not only will they be giving out free Spam musubi, but L&L Hawaii will also have National SPAM musubi Day merch.

Shirts and Vans inspired by the dish and national day were created by Jasper Wong. You can shop the merch on their website.

For more information, you can visit the L&L Hawaii website.