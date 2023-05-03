HONOLULU (KHON2) — We love our noodles in Hawaii so the addition of a noodle bar will come as delicious news to most.

The Kahala Hotel & Resort announced the addition of two new offerings at Plumeria Beach House–a weekly noodle bar for lunch and dinner as well as a curry dinner buffet.

“We are thrilled to introduce these two new offerings to our guests,” said Jonathan Mizukami, executive chef of The Kahala Hotel & Resort. “Our culinary team has worked hard to create menus that showcase the flavors from around the world while also offering something unique and exciting. We are confident that our guests will love the noodle bar and the curry buffet and look forward to welcoming them to the Plumeria Beach House.”

Kahala Hotel & Resort’s Plumeria Beach House has a new weekly noodle bar. (Courtesy Kahala Hotel & Resort)

Guests can build their own creations at the noodle bar, which offers a variety of soups, noodles, proteins and toppings. There will also be items such as Singapore noodles and vongole as options.

The noodle bar is available on Thursdays for lunch from noon to 2 p.m. and for dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For lunch, adults will pay $55 and $30 for children ages 6-12. For dinner, adults will pay $75 and $40 for children ages 6-12.

Starting Sunday, May 7, the curry buffet will be offered on a weekly basis. Guests will be able to choose their curry sauce, protein, vegetables, toppings and condiments. Appetizers and desserts will also be available.

The curry buffet is available every Sunday, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Adults will pay $75 and $40 for children ages 6-12.

For more information or to make reservations, visit the Kahala Hotel & Resort’s website or call (808) 739-8760.