HONOLULU (KHON2) — A theatrical horror experience opens tonight in downtown Honolulu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“1706” – The Masked Ones, from the creators of the Haunted Plantation, is a new original play that can be experienced at Hawaii Theatre for four nights only.

It is a “tale of horror, suspense and mystery” as guests are transported to “a timeless, dark and empty dimension.”

Those 18 years of age and older are welcome to the “beguiling venture beyond the realm of reason awaits. Those willing to surrender will find themselves led to the depths of the theatre—where buried secrets come alive.”

A valid I.D. is required, cell phones and bags are not allowed while in the experience.

Guests must arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled showtime and are advised to wear comfortable shoes and clothes as there is walking required throughout the venue and climbing stairs. Because of that, the experience is not accessible for wheelchairs.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Tickets are $35 with up to 12 guests per showtime. The experience lasts approximately 45 minutes and no refunds will be given.

The first showtime on Oct. 23 is already sold out but tickets are available for later times and can be purchased on the Hawaii Theatre website.