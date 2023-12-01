HONOLULU (KHON2) — Iam Tongi is one of the biggest entertainers to come out of Hawaiʻi in a generation. He won the American Idol competition on May 21 which was preceded by a hometown concert on Oʻahu which drew thousands of supporters including Hawaiʻi’s own Governor Josh Green, M.D and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

On Dec. 9, Tongi is reuniting with special guest Megan Danielle for a magical concert.

Danielle was crowned the runner up in the competition where she made a big impact on viewers.

The Rick Bartalini Presents (RBP) team is thrilled to bring Iam Tongi and Megan Danielle together once again.

“We were absolutely thrilled when Iam agreed to perform a very special homecoming performance at the Blaisdell Arena,” said Rick Bartalini of Rick Bartalini Presents. “All of us at Rick Bartalini Presents think Iam is amazing. I tuned in every week to watch Iam’s journey on Idol and, while I felt a surge of pride in Iam’s progression through the season, I was also incredibly impressed by Megan Danielle.”

The extravaganza evening of entertainment will also include a special guest appearance by Kolohe Kai along with other special guests and offers a one-of-a-kind concert experience unique to Honolulu.

“When we were considering opening acts for Iam, Megan Danielle came to mind immediately,” added Bartalini. “We thought it would be so fitting to reunite those two and give them not just a stage to share, but an incredibly warm welcome and a celebration of their success.”

Tongi and Danielle forged a friendship in the midst of the American Idol competition, and they continue to be close as they burgeon into full-fledged international music entertainers.

“The two burgeoning singer-songwriters, who have remained close friends since their time on American Idol, are thrilled to appear together in Iam’s home state,” said a spokesperson for Rick Bartalini Presents. “They promise to perform some very special duets in addition to each taking the stage for a full set of the music that propelled them to fame earlier this year.”

Then on Dec. 12 and 13, Iam Tongi will be on Maui where he will be joined by a very special mystery guest at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

A sneak peek at who the special guest will included the following information:

More than two decades of immense success as a recording artist.

Including topping the Billboard Reggae Charts an incredible five times.

Has been named iTunes singer/songwriter of the year.

Can you guess who it is?

“I know it’s unusual to keep the opening act a secret. You’ll just have to trust us on this,” said Bartalini. “This artist has an incredible catalog of material and is a mainstay on roots/reggae radio stations.”

You can click here for all information that you’ll to purchase your tickets.

Tickets for Iam Tongi with special guests Megan Danielle, Kolohe Kai and other special guests, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena start at $27.50 plus service fees and General Excise Tax. Click here to access the Ticketmaster page.

Tickets for Iam Tongi with special mystery guest, Dec. 12 and 13 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center start at $64.75 plus applicable fees. Click here to the Maui Arts page. You can also charge by phone by contacting the MACC at (808) 242-7469 (Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

“We cannot wait to unveil this surprise,” concluded Bartalini. “Iam is good friends with this artist, and they create a fun, easy energy together. The shows on Maui are going to be incredible. We can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction when the guest walks out and we know that everyone is going to end up grooving along to both of these amazing artists all night long.”

So, if you’re looking for a way to mark the holiday season, there’s no better way than to celebrate the incredible talent of Iam Tongi.