WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Travel is picking up and for those wanting to travel internationally, now is the time to get those passport applications in.

The Waimanalo Post Office will hold a passport fair on Saturday, Aug. 6 for customers to apply for new U.S. passports.

“Now that COVID-19 concerns have declined and nations have welcomed back travelers, many Hawaii residents are eager to get out and see the world. For anyone traveling internationally, the first step is to get a passport. We’ll be here on Aug. 6 to help them with that,” said Waimanalo Postmaster Edean Sua.

This will be the first passport fair on the island of Oahu this year.

Advance registration is required and space is limited. Customers can call (808) 259-0234 to register.

Applicants are advised to complete their new passport application, print it then take it with them, unsigned to the event. The applicant will also need to present a passport photo and a check for payment. The application can be found on the forms page of the State Department’s website.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. at the Waimanalo Post Office at 41-859 Kalanianaole Highway.

For more information on application requirements, including acceptable passport photos, as well as fees, visit the State Departments website.