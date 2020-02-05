Get ready for some heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest will move down the island chain from Wednesday through Friday.

Expect showers developing along the main frontal band, becoming heavy at times, and isolated thunderstorms.

Several days of northerly to northwesterly winds will blow in behind the front bringing much colder air into the state.

Unstable moisture embedded in this northerly wind pattern will likely produce scattered showers mainly along north facing slopes of each island through the weekend.

This unsettled weather with periods of showers may persist into the first half of next week due to a stationary upper level low lingering just north to northeast of the island chain.

Tuesday

79° / 61°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 10% 79° 61°

Wednesday

78° / 63°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 70% 78° 63°

Thursday

70° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 70° 59°

Friday

71° / 59°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 59°

Saturday

72° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 72° 61°

Sunday

75° / 60°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 75° 60°

Monday

70° / 60°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 70° 60°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

64°

2 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

3 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

4 AM
Clear
0%
63°

63°

5 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

6 AM
Clear
10%
63°

63°

7 AM
Clear
10%
63°

64°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
64°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
70°

73°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

12 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

76°

1 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

75°

3 PM
Showers
60%
75°

73°

4 PM
Showers
60%
73°

72°

5 PM
Showers
60%
72°

71°

6 PM
Showers
60%
71°

69°

7 PM
Showers
70%
69°

68°

8 PM
Showers
80%
68°

66°

9 PM
Showers
90%
66°

66°

10 PM
Showers
90%
66°

65°

11 PM
Showers
80%
65°