HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is national Barbeque Day on May sixteenth and there are a couple spots to celebrate this day in Hawaii.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Whether you are grilling from home, at a park or going out to enjoy some BBQ, there are many spots to indulge in this grilled cuisine with family and friends.

Grilling BBQ at a park

In Hawaii visitors can see families often gather throughout the year on the weekend, most of them set ups tents and have a big potluck/ barbeque.

There are parks on every island to enjoy a nice BBQ meal with family and friends as many have grilling sites.

Before grilling, there are a few grilling safety tips provided by the Honolulu Fire Department in the latest version of the Fire Fighter’s Safety Guide:

  • Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
  • The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
  • Children and pets should be at least three feet away from the grill area.
  • Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
  • Never leave your grill unattended.
  • Always ensure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Click here for other gilling safety information given by the National Fire Protection Association.

Spots to eat out:

Hawaii

  • Big Jake’s Island B-B-Q
  • Texas Island BBQ
  • Ippys Hawaiian Bbq Waimea
  • Randy’s Huli Chicken and Ribs

Ohau

  • Smokey Ranch Barbeque
  • Bozie Jones Bar B Q
  • Chee Hoo BBQ
  • Ray’s Kiawe Broiled Chicken
  • Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
  • Kau Kau Grill
  • Tex 808 BBQ & Brews

Maui

  • Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse Barbecue
  • Max Bullah Bbq
  • Braddah Hutts BBQ Grill
  • Sol Brothers Southern BBQ
  • Huli Huli Chicken

Kauai

  • Chicken In A Barrel
  • Porky’s Kauai
  • D Green’s BBQ
  • Paniolo Santa Maria Style Bbq

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Most of these places have a to-go option so customers can easily enjoy their BBQ at home or on the beach.