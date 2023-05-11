Barbecue is one of America’s favorite cuisines. But it’s also the one we like to most like to argue about. (Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is national Barbeque Day on May sixteenth and there are a couple spots to celebrate this day in Hawaii.

Whether you are grilling from home, at a park or going out to enjoy some BBQ, there are many spots to indulge in this grilled cuisine with family and friends.

Grilling BBQ at a park

In Hawaii visitors can see families often gather throughout the year on the weekend, most of them set ups tents and have a big potluck/ barbeque.

There are parks on every island to enjoy a nice BBQ meal with family and friends as many have grilling sites.

Before grilling, there are a few grilling safety tips provided by the Honolulu Fire Department in the latest version of the Fire Fighter’s Safety Guide:

Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Children and pets should be at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always ensure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Click here for other gilling safety information given by the National Fire Protection Association.

Spots to eat out:

Hawaii

Big Jake’s Island B-B-Q

Texas Island BBQ

Ippys Hawaiian Bbq Waimea

Randy’s Huli Chicken and Ribs

Ohau

Smokey Ranch Barbeque

Bozie Jones Bar B Q

Chee Hoo BBQ

Ray’s Kiawe Broiled Chicken

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Kau Kau Grill

Tex 808 BBQ & Brews

Maui

Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse Barbecue

Max Bullah Bbq

Braddah Hutts BBQ Grill

Sol Brothers Southern BBQ

Huli Huli Chicken

Kauai

Chicken In A Barrel

Porky’s Kauai

D Green’s BBQ

Paniolo Santa Maria Style Bbq

Most of these places have a to-go option so customers can easily enjoy their BBQ at home or on the beach.