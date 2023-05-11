HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is national Barbeque Day on May sixteenth and there are a couple spots to celebrate this day in Hawaii.
Whether you are grilling from home, at a park or going out to enjoy some BBQ, there are many spots to indulge in this grilled cuisine with family and friends.
Grilling BBQ at a park
In Hawaii visitors can see families often gather throughout the year on the weekend, most of them set ups tents and have a big potluck/ barbeque.
There are parks on every island to enjoy a nice BBQ meal with family and friends as many have grilling sites.
Before grilling, there are a few grilling safety tips provided by the Honolulu Fire Department in the latest version of the Fire Fighter’s Safety Guide:
- Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
- The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Children and pets should be at least three feet away from the grill area.
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
- Never leave your grill unattended.
- Always ensure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Click here for other gilling safety information given by the National Fire Protection Association.
Spots to eat out:
Hawaii
- Big Jake’s Island B-B-Q
- Texas Island BBQ
- Ippys Hawaiian Bbq Waimea
- Randy’s Huli Chicken and Ribs
Ohau
- Smokey Ranch Barbeque
- Bozie Jones Bar B Q
- Chee Hoo BBQ
- Ray’s Kiawe Broiled Chicken
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Kau Kau Grill
- Tex 808 BBQ & Brews
Maui
- Fat Daddy’s Smokehouse Barbecue
- Max Bullah Bbq
- Braddah Hutts BBQ Grill
- Sol Brothers Southern BBQ
- Huli Huli Chicken
Kauai
- Chicken In A Barrel
- Porky’s Kauai
- D Green’s BBQ
- Paniolo Santa Maria Style Bbq
Most of these places have a to-go option so customers can easily enjoy their BBQ at home or on the beach.