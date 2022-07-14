HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applications are now open for high school students interested in learning about artificial intelligence (AI). Bootcamps will be held across the country, including in Honolulu.

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has been hosting free AI bootcamps for students, providing curriculum materials, training volunteer mentors and recruiting local students to attend these camps. Hawaii high school students in the Fall of 2022 will get a chance to experience one.

The No Cost AI Bootcamp in Honolulu will be held over four consecutive Saturdays beginning on Oct. 22 and ending on Nov 12. It’s hosted by The Odom Corporation, a family-owned business that distributes brand-name beverages throughout Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Hawaii.

The bootcamp will introduce basic AI concepts and skills to underserved students in grades 9 through 12. Students will also learn the ethical implications of AI systems, including TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, self-driving cars and more.

As part of the curriculum, students will get to work in Microsoft Azure (Microsoft’s cloud computing platform) to build their own AI applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing. There will also be volunteer mentor instructors to help students understand material normally taught at a collegiate level.

The Mark Cuban Foundation and The Odom Corporation work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no cost at the bootcamp.

Click here to apply before Thursday, Sept. 1. Students do not need any experience with computer science, programming or robotics to attend. For more information, click here.

To date, the Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted over 450 students. The goal is to have 1,000 students graduate from AI Bootcamps Program in 2023.