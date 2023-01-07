HONOLULU (KHON2) — Girl Scouts known as the Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma were the first to sell Girl Scout cookies in 1917. Girl Scouts had been organized only five years earlier by Juliette Gordon Low. This first selling experience was dependent upon the young girls baking the cookies themselves, under the supervision of their mothers, to sell to their community.

Through the decades, Girl Scout cookies have evolved from home baked goods to mass produced cookies in boxes in 1936 so that the cookies could be sold nationwide.

Fast forward to 2023. With the advancement of women’s rights and the slow degradation of the belief that girls are only needed to perpetuate a domestic life, Hawai’i’s Girl Scouts got to participate in the Girl Scouts of Hawaiʻi 2023 Cookie University.

“Girls from a very young age learn what it means to earn money, what it means to spend, what it means to give back to the community. And, it just makes them a little more well-rounded when it comes to finances,” said Shari Chang, Girls Scouts of Hawai’i CEO.

The event took place today, Jan. 7 at the North Beretania Street American Savings Bank Campus.

Girls who attended were able to meet with financial, sales, customer service and media professionals. These professionals taught the girls valuable skills needed to own and operate a small business that is couched within the largest girl-led business in the world.

“One time we did an interview, like, practicing being a reporter, doing the camera. Doing all that stuff was really fun. Like, how to interview for, like, when you do your cookie season video to show people what you are selling, when, where,” said Evelyn Wojnai, a local Girl Scout.

The Girls Scout is launching a new flavor this that they call the Raspberry Rally. This and all your favorite flavors will be coming to the islands next month.