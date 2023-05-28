HONOLULU (KHON2) — The James Campbell High School Saber Marching Band is looking to raise funds to represent Hawaii in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C. and Hele said they want to help.

According to the gas station business, they will earmark a portion of gasoline sales from its 24-hour Hele Ewa Beach station to support the JCHS Band Boosters. This will continue from Sunday, May 28 to Saturday, June 10 at 91-1669 Fort Weaver Road.

The cost for the trip to send all 80 students to the event would be nearly $300,000 — an estimated $3,500 a student.

Hele said they decided to take action after they found out a sponsor was unable to fulfill its pledge and the refinery for the marching band.

“This gives us hope that all students can still go on our trip and proudly represent Hawaii at our nation’s capital,” said Judy Au, whose son plays the trombone in the JCHS Saber Marching Band.