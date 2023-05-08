HONOLULU (KHON2) — May is National Bike Month and bicycle organizations in Hawaii are celebrating by handing out free helmets.

Central Pacific Bank, Bikeshare Hawaii and Hawaii Bicycling League will be teaming up to give away 300 new Shaka by CPB in Kapolei on Friday, May 12.

The giveaway will be at the Ka Makana Alii Center Court from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those who attend the event will get to pick one helmet out of a variety of colors to choose from after providing an email address.

Event coordinators said there will also be helmet fittings for keiki and adults.

