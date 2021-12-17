Get Dirty: DIY Succulent Wreath

Just in time for the holidays, this morning we are learning how to create a custom-made, living succulent wreath. Succulents are not only beautiful but also drought tolerant, they store moisture in their leaves and stems to last through the holidays. Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joined us with the great idea and some DIY tips.



You can follow BWS on their Halawa Xeriscape Garden Facebook page, or on Instagram @bwshonolulu.

A link to the succulent wreath tutorial can be found at boardofwatersupply.com/workshops.