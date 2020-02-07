Get a preview of the Honolulu rail system

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If all goes according to plan, Honolulu’s rail system could start running this year.

But you don’t have to wait until then to get on board the train.

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is hosting a community day on Saturday, February 8.

It will give station tours, and even let people get on board one of the trains. There are also activities for kids.

It’s all happening at the Leeward Community College station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

