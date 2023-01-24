HONOLULU (KHON2) — In 1929, Hollywood took the world by award storm when the very first Oscars ceremony took place.

An evening of glittery debauchery that set the stage for future generations of filmmakers to strive towards, the Oscars have become an institution for the industry to parcel out the most talented of the talented.

The very first film to ever win Best Picture was a 1927 silent film, Wings. Each year since, the winner of Best Picture is a coveted award.

Today, we have some heavy contenders for Best Picture. Since the Oscars are only six weeks [March 12] away, you have a bit of time to catch all of these films.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of The Oscars for a third year.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an action – adventure – comedy written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Schienert. It stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Fabelmans is a drama written Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner and directed by Steven Spielberg. It stars Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle and Paul Dano.

The Banshees of Inisherin is a dramedy written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Kondon.

TÁR is a drama about the music world. It is written and directed by Todd Field and stars Cate Blanchett, Noemie Merlant and Nina Hoss.

Top Gun: Maverick is an action-drama written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps, Jr. and Peter Craig. It is directed by Jackson Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller.

Babylon is a historical dramady written and directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Jean Smart.

Avatar: The Way of Water is an action – adventure – fantasy written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and directed by James Cameron. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a crime dramady written and directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson.

Women Talking is a drama written by Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews and directed by Sarah Polley. It stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley.

The Whale is a drama written by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Darren Aronofsky. It stars Brenden Fraser, Sadie Sink and Ty Simpkins.

Each of these films are a great way to begin your exploration into the world of award-winning films.

So, get out that popcorn and get ready to laugh, cry and ask why.