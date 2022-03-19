PROVO, Utah (AP)Gideon George had a career-high 27 points as BYU topped Northern Iowa 90-71 in the second round of the NIT on Saturday night.

Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (24-10). Te’Jon Lucas added 14 points and eight assists. Alex Barcello had 11 points and seven assists.

Noah Carter had 24 points for the Panthers (20-12). AJ Green added 16 points. Trae Berhow had 13 points and seven rebounds.

