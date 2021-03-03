Gentry Homes to build 380 residences in west Oahu

KALAELOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Gentry Homes, Ltd. announced on Wednesday, March 3, that it plans to build approximately 380 homes on about 30 acres of land purchased from the Hunt Companies.

Site work is set to begin in 2022 and the first homes are scheduled to be delivered in 2023.

The new community will feature about 250 multi-family attached units along with 130 single-family detached homes. All residences will incorporate energy-efficient and sustainable building practices. The president and CEO of Gentry Homes said, they are thrilled to develop quality homes for local families.

“We are thrilled to be pioneering the development of quality homes for local families who live and work in our communities. The new homes will be built in a development that will be pedestrian-friendly and green, with ample open space and common recreational areas.” Said Quentin Machida, president and CEO of Gentry Homes

Gentry Homes was established in 1968 and built Waipio Gentry and the Ewa by Gentry master-planned communities.

The company has built more than 14,000 homes in Hawaii.