The spirit of giving helped to set a new record for the Laulima Giving Program.

The total so far from the Laulima Telethon, donation drive and online giving tops $85,000.

Together we will be able to help more families in need.

Laulima supports local children and adults who face financial hardship, not just during the holiday season, but year-round.

Those wanting to give can still do so online at Laulima’s website.