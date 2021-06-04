General returns to Hawaii, takes command of US Army Pacific

FILE – Incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general Gen. Charles A. Flynn (left), receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from the commander of U.S Indo-Pacific Command U.S. Navy Adm. John Aquilino (right), at a change of command ceremony June 4, 2021, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer A. Delaney)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gen. Charles Flynn took command of U.S. Army Pacific in a ceremony on Historic Palm Circle at Fort Shafter on Friday, June 4.

Gen. Flynn previously commanded the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks from 2014 to 2016 and also served as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific from 2016 to 2018.

Gen. Flynn assumed command from Gen. Paul LaCamera, who was confirmed in May by the U.S. Senate to be the next commanding general of U.S. Forces Korea.

Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville is confident in Gen. Flynn’s ability to lead U.S. Army Pacific.

“I know that General Flynn will continue to make sure that this command and these soldiers are ready to fight tonight and continue the momentum of delivering new capabilities for the future. General Flynn is a proven leader that can work in an inter-agency, multi-national environment. He understands the importance of this region.” Gen. James McConville, Army Chief of Staff

Gen. LaCamera believes Gen. Flynn will continue to make Indo-Pacific regional security a priority.

“Maintaining a world class Army is critical to regional security in the Indo-Pacific. My predecessors and I were dedicated to that, and I know General Flynn will take it to the next level. Our Soldiers are serving in some of the most remote and austere locations in the Indo-Pacific and building trust and capability with our allies and partners. We learn from each other; we build combat readiness together. Building trust with like-minded allies and partners is critical to preserving this free and open Indo-Pacific.” Gen. Paul LaCamera

Gen. Flynn, in addition to his previous service in Hawaii, commanded troops with the 82nd Airborne Division and served combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He became the U.S. Army Pacific’s 38th commanding general Friday, taking charge of the Army’s largest service component command.