Gender neutral option available for state IDs and driver’s licenses beginning July 1

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Transportation issued a press release announcing the option for gender neutral state identification cards, driver’s licenses and other credentials. The press release is as follows:

“The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that effective July 1, 2020, there is a new gender option for State Identification cards, driver’s licenses, and commercial driver’s licenses. Those seeking to apply, renew, or obtain a duplicate credential can now choose “X” or “Not Specified” in the gender category instead of the binary “M” (Male) or “F” (Female).

The ability to modify these credentials was authorized by Act 148, Session Laws of Hawaii (SLH) 2019.

“We appreciate the work of LGBT advocates, law makers, and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Information Technology to make this happen,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director Ed Sniffen. “Thanks to the coordination and cooperation of our partners we are able to recognize transgender and other individuals while keeping our REAL ID compliant status.”

There is no additional documentation requirement necessary when selecting the new gender “X” designation when applying for a new, renewal or duplicate driver’s license or state identification card. New forms with the “X” choice will be effective and uploaded on https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/library/motor-vehicle-safety-office/ July 1.

Please note that availability of driver’s licensing and other in-person services varies by county. Information on these services as of June 30 and direct link to the counties’ websites follows:

Oahu – https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/38020-city-services-smart-options.html

Starting July 1, all nine satellite city halls will reopen to in-person visits on an appointment-only basis. Also, appointments will be available for all types of driver license and state ID transactions.

Maui County – https://www.mauicounty.gov/2125/DMV-Wait-Times

All Maui County Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing locations are open for limited services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawaii Island – https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing

Vehicle Registration & Licensing offices in Pahoa, Hilo and Kona are open for limited services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Naʻalehu (Ka’u) office is open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only. The Waimea VRL office will remain closed until further notice.

Kauai – https://www.kauai.gov/DriversLicense

County of Kauai Department of Motor Vehicles, Drivers Licensing Section is open to the public by appointment only.

Please note that social distancing and facial covering requirements must be observed at all county locations.

All driver’s license, State ID, and instructional permit holders in good standing with credentials that expired between March 16, 2020 through June 30, 2020, may continue to legally drive the same licensed class of motor vehicle (e.g., cars, motorcycles, mopeds, etc.) until September 30, 2020.”