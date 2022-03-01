HONOLULU (KHON2) –Spring Break is just around the corner and with Hawaii dropping their Safe Access Oahu program this weekend and their Safe Travels Hawaii program come March 25, there could be an uptick in tourists coming to the islands.

Jennifer Chun, the Director of Tourism for the State of Hawaii Department of Business, said March and April are popular times for tourist to come to the islands.

“Spring Break is usually a popular time to visit Hawai‘i,” said Chun. “But the timing of Spring Break changes for some cities/states with the Easter holiday, so sometimes Spring Break is in March and sometimes it is in April.”

Chun said before the pandemic, Hawaii welcomed close to two million visitors during March and April. So, it will be interesting to see how many tourists come this year in 2022.

“In pre-pandemic 2019, there were 917,026 visitors in March and 824,610 visitors in April,” said Chun.

Latest models show in January of 2022 Hawaii welcoming 567,000 visitors with their average length in stay being 11 days.

Sixty percent of those visitors came from the US West market, 34% of those visitors came from the US East market and 6% of visitors came from the International market.

According to Hawaii Tourism Authority in January the total amount of money visitors spent in Hawaii was $1.396 million.

Chun said although spring is a very popular time for tourism in Hawaii, they always seem to get more visitors during the summer months.