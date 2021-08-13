Gates at Old Kona Airport County Park will be closed due to fire ants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The gates at the Old Kona Airport County Park will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 18, due to a fire ant population.
According to the County of Hawai’i, crews will be spraying treatment to control the fire ant population.
The closure will last at least half a day until the treatment has dried and officials have determined the park safe to use.
The closure will affect the tennis courts, playground, walking path and beach pavilions. However, the pool and gym complex will not be affected.